125 Years

June 22, 1896

At the meeting of council last night, members divided four in favor and four against the appointment of William O’Leary as a patrolman. Four Democrats voted in favor of confirmation of the appointment and four Republicans voted against it. The mayor then deferred any further action on police appointments until the next regular meeting.

——

The annual meeting of the State Council of the Catholic Knights of America will open with a high mass at the holy Angels church tomorrow morning. Following mass, the meetings will be held in the hall of the local branch. More than 100 delegates are expected to be in attendance, with the sessions closing with a banquet at the Wagner House Thursday evening.

——

G.A. Marshall, J.O. Amos, Peter Goffena, C.R. Hess, Ed. J. Wagner and L.M. Studevant went to Columbus today to attend the Democratic state convention.

100 Years

June 22, 1921

Sidney and vicinity was visited by one of the heaviest rainstorms in many years yesterday afternoon. The rainfall was especially heavy between Sidney and Swanders, with fields and roads underwater. About 100 feet of roadbed on the B.&O. railroad a mile south of Swanders was washed out, delaying traffic for several hours. A second washout occurred about a mile north of Sidney.

——

Miss Zoe Hess, North Walnut avenue, became the first woman juror to be drawn in Shelby county, when her name was the first to be drawn for a non-support case to be heard in common pleas court. The names of five other women were drawn from the wheel in completing the jury this morning.

——

Opening games in the Sidney Industrial Baseball league will be played as double headers at Lakeside park Saturday afternoon, with a single game at the high school. Games will be scheduled every Saturday until August 27.

75 Years

June 22, 1946

The A.J. White and Co., of Cincinnati, was the low bidder on the $12,000 street resurfacing bonds offered by the city, when bids were opened yesterday afternoon. The Cincinnati firm offered a premium of $67 and an interest rate of 1 ¼ per cent.

——

William B. Swonger, who suffered foot and leg injuries in the fire at LaSalle Hotel in Chicago several weeks ago, arrived home over the weekend. He made the trip by ambulance and is due to return to Chicago in 10 days to have his present cast replaced with a new one.

——

Dr. Charles Kruse, a practicing osteopathic physician in Sidney for 14 years, is leaving Sidney to open a practice in Detroit, Michigan. His offices will be taken over by Dr. David D. Siehl who is at present in a temporary location in Cincinnati.

50 Years

June 22, 1971

Member of Kiwanis International of Anna voted unanimously to incorporate the service club during its weekly dinner meeting held Tuesday evening.

In other Business President Paul Workman presented updated bylaws which were unanimously approved.

——

Three new members were elected to the board of directors of the Shelby County Chapter, American Red Cross, at the annual meeting Tuesday night in Pasco United Methodist Church.

The new directors are Angus Pecoskie, R.R. 1, Sidney; Emerson Koenig of Botkins, and Philip Wilt of Anna. Retiring members of the board are Foster Moon of R.R. 1, Conover, and James Schultz of Fort Loramie.

——

Eldon Vance, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Vance of 821 Taft street, Sidney, received his doctor of osteopathy degree from Kansas City College recently and is now interning at Pontiac, Mich. Osteopathic Hospital.

Dr. Vance graduated from Ohio State University in March of 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology. He had attended the Lima Branch for two years.

25 Years

June 22, 1996

Sidney Municipal Court has become the first court in Ohio to start up a new program to help the victims and offenders in domestic violence crimes try to work out their conflicts.

——

The Ohio Historical Society will kick off the nation’s birthday with a summer celebration of fun for the entire family at Children’s Day at the Johnston Farm at the Piqua Historical Area State Memorial Park.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

