Sidney Civic Band hosts the Swing Era big band

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will host local big band, Swing Era, in the second of six concerts on Courtsquare this Friday at 7 p.m.

Swing Era has been entertaining swing music fans and dancers throughout western and central Ohio for most of the past four decades. Created in 1975 by Andrew “Bud” Ledwith of Sidney, Swing Era has specialized in keeping the sounds of the golden age of swing music alive.

In recent years, the band has added more than 30 songs to their music library, ranging from big band classics to modern pop songs arranged for big band instrumentation. This 16-piece band features talented musicians from across western Ohio. Swing Era will perform a variety of big band music including those from noted bands such as Artie Shaw, Woody Herman and Glenn Miller. Joining the band will be vocalist Mary Knapke.

Attendees are recommended to bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. A Spot Pie will be given away to the winner of the random drawing trivia question.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free.