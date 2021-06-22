Sidney hires special education director

SIDNEY — A new special education director was hired Monday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education, The resignations and retirement of other staff members were also accepted.

Jenille Love-Allen was given a three year contract to become the new special education director. She will be paid $104,000 per year effective Aug. 1, 2021. She also received a $400 per diem per day for up to 10 days from June 7 to July 31, 2021.

The retirements of two staff membrs were accepted by the BOE. Cathy Barnes, EMR teacher, will retire Sept, 1, 2021, while Polly Allen Sidney Middle school secretary, will retire on July 1.

The board accepted the resignations of Kelly Lyons, preschool teacher, Kelly Hoyng, NWD teacher, Rachel Meiring, SMS teacher, Joanna Hiatt, Sidney High School teacher, Jessica Raffa-Newsome, SMS teacher, Mary Hentrich, assistant cook, all effective Sept. 1, 2021; John Sammons, custodian, Margaret Williams, associate athletic director, Marcia Vordemark, substitute aide, all effective June1, 2021;Chase Clark, counselor, and Diane Voress, Northwood principal, both effective Aug. 1.

Diana Thobe was awarded a one-year contract to be the Sidney Middle School secretary effective Aug 9, 2921. Her salary is based on Sidney Education Association negations.

The board rescinded its action on Jan. 25, 2021, to suspend Maria Kinninger due to Reduction in Force (RIF) as a result of a resignation or retirement.

The board hired four certified staff on a one-year contract. They are Kristin Morris, preschool teacher, effective Aug 30, 2021; Ashley Swiger, EMR teacher, effective Aug.30; Kaitlynn Turner, EMR counselor, effective Aug. 30; and Kelly Gagnet, auxiliary services, effective Aug. 1. They will be paid based on the SEA negotiations salary schedule.

The board hired three substitute custodians on an as needed basis. Hired were Beth Houts, $14,79 per hour, effective May 18; Karen Utley, $14.79 per hour, effective June 1; and Jerrod Watson, $14.79 per hour, effective June 1.

Revised contract days were approved for Beth Houts, district registrar secretary, 212 days to 247 day contract effective July 1; and Sherry Guinther, SMS secretary, 202 days to 212 day contract effective July 1.

Seasonal workers hired on an as needed basis were Nolan Gessler and Alyssa Chavez, custodial, $10.50 per hour.

The board awarded one-year supplemental contracts to Brett Bickel, associate athletic director, Sara Sybert, assistant athletic director, Destinee Yates, head cheer coach, Jenne Luebke, assistant SHS cheer, Patti Boshears, junior varsity football/basketball cheer, Ken Kellner, head cross country, Joel Dunham, SMS cross country, Adam Doenges, head football coach, Terry Ward, Britton Devier, Kyle Coleman, Devin Stewart and Frank Guillozet, all SHS assistant football, Chazz Schmidt, freshman football coach, Joseph Stockton and Kylee Schoffner, both freshman assistant football, Thomas Foster Wheeler, Charles Stockton, Bryan Herd, Bemja,om Phelps, Nathan Christian, Jordan Powers and Josh Elmore, all SMS football coaches, Kyle Coleman, strength coach, fall, Jamie Fridley, head soccer coach/boys, George Miu, junior varsity soccer coach.boys, Kevin Veroneau, head soccer coach.girls, Megan Verhoff, head volleyball coach, Katie Marter, junior varsity volleyball coach, Dexter Tobie and Allie Herrick, both SMS volleyball coaches, Bill Rippey, head golf coach/boys, Joe Spangler, head golf coach/girls, and Donovan Gregory, head tennis coach/girls.