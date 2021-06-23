125 Years

June 23, 1896

Potts and Lucas, who some weeks ago took charge of the spoke department of the Sidney Spoke and Bending Works, have had the place remodeled and the machines put in shape and will in the course of a few days begin operations at their plant.

A large new barn on the farm of John Rosenbarger on the old Manning farm, east of Sidney, was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon. Only two children of the tenants were home when the fire was discovered.

Farmers in all parts of the county began cutting wheat today. This is five days earlier than any former year for the beginning of the wheat harvest in this county, and about 10 days earlier than the beginning of wheat harvest last year.

100 Years

June 23, 1921

The Sidney Milk Producers Co. has been formed by M. McIntire, Henry Kuether, Sr., Henry Kuether, Jr,. G.C. Miller, Charles Martz and E.J. Griffis. The intention of the firm is to establish an up-to-date sanitary milk plant in Sidney. The new company is now open for business at 513 East Court street.

The election of officers for the gymnasium association held at the M.E. Church last evening resulted in the naming of C.C. Hermetet as president; Amelia Schneeberger, vice president; members of the board of directors; Flynn Rickey, Mrs. A.W. Reddish, Elise Pipe, Morton Piper, and Henry Berger.

The order of the Public Utilities Commission authorizing abandonment of gas service to the villages of New Bremen and Minster was reversed in a Supreme Court decision yesterday. The case has been pending in the court for many months and has been bitterly contested.

75 Years

June 23, 1946

The initial steps to perfect the organization of the Shelby County Historical Society will be taken Tuesday evening when a cross-section committee of 50 men and women are invited to meet in the council chamber of the city building. W.R. Minton will preside as temporary chairman.

Service Director Ed Aneshansley today announced the results of the tests on the new well drilled to increase the city’s water supply. The well, known as No. 5, showed a pumping capacity of 200 gallons per minute on a 24-hour test. The depth of the well is 231 feet. Drilling of the second well will start next week.

Coal prices in Sidney will rise from 11 to 58 cents as a result of the price increases on fuel authorized yesterday by the Office of Price Administration.

50 Years

June 23, 1971

HOUSTON – Houston clinched the championship in the Shelby-Darke County ACME Baseball League Monday evening by edging visiting Versailles, 7-6 in nine innings.

Poeppelman was the winning pitcher – whiffing 12, walking five, and giving up six runs on seven hits and four errors.

Miss Susan Billing, daughter of Mrs. R.E. Billing of 302 Doering street, was graduated from Asbury College, Wilmore, Kentucky, on June 1, during the 81st commencement exercise. She was awarded the Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education.

Starting in the fall, Miss Billing will be teaching in the Sidney School system.

25 Years

June 23, 1996

A cooperative bridge project between Shelby County and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) could end up costing county residents nothing, according to Steve Hubbell, county engineer.

Shelby County Commissioners inked a resolution of cooperation with ODOT Thursday morning to share construction costs for the replacement of the Gearhart Road Bridge. Hubbell said the cost of the project would total slightly more than $2 million, but no official estimate has been made.

Polly Hedges is going to court.

The 69-year-old great-grandmother chased a gang of thugs from her property Monday night by firing a pistol into the ground.

They got away. She was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

