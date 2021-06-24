125 Years

June 24, 1896

The annual commencement exercise of the Holy Angels school were held in the church last evening. There were only two graduates from the school, Harry Collins and Leo Madigan. Diplomas were presented by Rev. Quatman. The annual alumni banquet will be held at the hoe of Miss Ella Collins on Highland avenue next Tuesday evening.

——

The Loramie fire company will give a grand Fourth of July celebration at Loramie’s this year. The parade will take place at 10 o’clock in the morning. The afternoon and evening a platform dance will be given in Wendeln’s grove just east of town. Early in the afternoon, there will be various contests and races.

100 Years

June 24, 1921

W.C. King, of Port Jefferson, was re-elected president, and J.W. Lorton, Salem township, was named secretary, when the advisory council to the Shelby County Board of Health met last evening in the office of the health commissioner. At the meeting, W.H. Brown and L.E. Marrs were re-elected members of the board of health for five-year terms. Dr. Ailes, as health commissioner, gave an exhaustive report of activities during the past year.

——

Ben Mires, of Riverside, is fixing up a private “swimming hole” in the Mosquito creek, northeast of the city, for the pleasure and entertainment of his friends. It is located between the Murphy pike and the Miami river and is an ideal spot for small picnics and swimming parties.

——

Jack Dempsey is a three to one favorite in the betting on his fight with the French challenger Carpentier this weekend in Jersey City. The fight is expected to attract 90,000 people.

75 Years

June 24, 1946

Plans for the development of a fire protection program for the village of Lockington and surrounding areas will be outlined at a public meeting to be held at the Lockington dam Tuesday evening. For the first time in its history Lockington owns a fire truck to be manned by a volunteer fire-fighting force. It was obtained from Uniopolis.

——

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence J. Meyerholtz and Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Freytag, of this city, were among the 50 central Ohioans who boarded “The Jeffersonian,” crack Pennsylvania railroad streamliner, earlier this week in Columbus, bound for New York City. The excursion was sponsored by a Columbus newspaper.

——

First-round honors in the American Baseball league were held today by Ross Productions, following their 10 to 4 win over the Sidney Giants.

50 Years

June 24, 1971

TROY – Curtis Gruebmeyer, 806 Chestnut street, Sidney, took top honors at the Camp Troy Gun Club Sunday afternoon.

He won the singles with a 98 and scored a 190 to claim the overall championship. The trap shoot was a registered ATA event.

——

Thirty-six members of Maplewood Grange opened the June 22 meeting with the song, “The Dear Old Farm.” The literary program, in charge of the women’s activities committee, had a Father’s Day theme for the first portion.

The second part of the program honored June as dairy month. A contest was held to choose a Maplewood dairy princess with Mrs. Harry Clinehens, Mrs. Bernard Clinehens, Mrs. Louis Steenrod and Mrs. Ralph Zimpher the contestants. Mrs. Ralph Zimpher was crowned the winner.

——

Dennis York, manager of the Russia Branch of Citizens Baughman National Bank, is one of the more than one hundred bankers from across Ohio to complete the second year course of specialization instruction at the Ohio School of Banking.

The School’s objective is to train bankers in all areas of bank operations and management, and to help prepare each to better serve his community.

25 Years

June 24, 1996

The fifth annual Sidney Air Fair drew a large crowd again this year, with just under 2,000 people viewing the air show on Saturday alone.

——

PEMBERVILLE – Sidney Post 217 was unable to register any more victories after opening the Pemberville Invitational with a pair of wins on Friday.

Sidney dropped its next three games to finish the tournament 2-3 and leave itself with an 5-9 overall record heading into action Tuesday at St. Marys in District Two play.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

