Bear’s Mill now open six days a week

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District and the Friends of Bear’s Mill announce that the Mill will be open to the public six days a week.

The new hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The park and trails are open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset.

A public access point to the Greenville Creek is available, as well as family activities related to history, art, hiking and shopping.

For more information, contact 937-548-5112 or visit www.bearsmill.org or www.darkecountyparks.org.