Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts at the Piqua Public Library

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is honoring fallen heroes and heroines with patriotic displays through July 4.

The theme of the exhibition is Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts. Starting in mid-May, Library staff decorated every floor in red, white, and blue, from Despereaux the mouse and his festive top hat in the Children’s department to an American flag made of books.

History exhibits in the lobby include The Wars of the United States, World War II At Home, The Civil War and William H. Pitsenbarger.

Book displays throughout the library focus on American heroes and history. On the first floor, Piqua Library staff arranged our book club collection into a giant American flag.

The centerpiece of Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts is the lobby’s flags. American flags from 1898 to the present day are hanging from the mezzanine. Some flags only have 45 stars, many have 48, and a few are modern flags with 50 stars. A key is available for patrons, which shows where each flag is located on either side of the marble staircase.

The library is highlighting their collection, The Veterans Oral History Project. Dr. Vivian Blevins of Edison State College donated the collection, containing 136 DVDs and 29 newspaper articles. The DVDs and articles are available for check out, or patrons can request to watch them in the Local History Department.

The Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts display will be coming down after the Fourth of July.