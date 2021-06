SIDNEY — Spearman Brothers Inc. will begin a road project on County Road 25A beginning Monday, June 28.

According to County Engineer bob Geuy, the project will include reconstruction, widening and resurfacing County Road 25A from Mason Road to Interstate 75. County Roa 25A will be closed to all traffic in the half mile stretch during the length of the project.

The project is anticipated to take one month to complete.