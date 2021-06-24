Trash will be picked-up on July 4

SIDNEY — Solid waste pick up will not be delayed during the week of July 4.

“Republic Services has advised that solid waste collection will not be delayed due to the Independence Day holiday as was previously published on the city’s annual calendar. Solid waste collection will run its normal schedule the week of July 5, 2021.,” said a city of Sidney press release.

“We will be running our normal Monday through Friday schedule,” said Republic Operations Supervisor Stacey Burchett in the release. “We will recover any missed stops from the previous day as the week progresses and have our driver on Saturday do a last sweep of the community to grab anything that is set out.”

Any missed collections should be reported to the Revenue Collection Department at 937-498-8115 or online https://www.sidneyoh.com/FormCenter/Public-Works-8/Solid-Waste-Missed-Collection-57