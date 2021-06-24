Transportation hub’s grand opening

Standing around one of the vehicles used to transport veterans are, left to right, Steve Wearly, driver; Judy Johnson, commissioner and Shelby County Veterans Service Commission secretary; Zach Bosslet, commissioner and Shelby County Veterans Service Commission president; Theresa Manteuffel, Veterans Service Officer; Sherrye Lamma, Veteran Service Officer; Chris North, Shelby County Veterans Service Commission executive director; Ron Leininger, commissioner and Shelby County Veterans Service Commission vice president; Dick Snider, Shelby County Veterans Service Commission commissioner. They are standing outside the new transportation hub located at 227 S. West Ave., Sidney.

Shelby County Veterans Service Executive Director Chris North talks to those gathred for the grand opening of the transportation hub Tuesday. The hub is the location for all the vehicles used to transport the county’s veterans to doctor appointments. Listening to North talk are Commissioners Bob Guillozet and Tony Bornhorst.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Shelby County Veterans Service Center’s transportation hub.