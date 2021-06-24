Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:36 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported stolen in the 700 block of Michigan Street.

-6:41 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported stolen in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-3:34 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at Frisch’s on Michigan Street.

-3:32 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-2:43 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported stolen in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-2:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. Hayley Macgill, 20, of Sidney, was served a summons on criminal damaging charges.

-1:18 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:18 p.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a fight in progress at the Old Wash House on East Court Street.

-12:15 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

May 7

-5:05 p.m.: driving under the influence. Angela M. Lee, 52, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

William D. Phillips, 61, of Sidney, was cited with after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:29 p.m.

Phillips was traveling westbound in the alley in the approaching the intersection of South Ohio Avenue when he struck the southbound of South Ohio Avenue driven by Austin L. Allsup, 12, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

