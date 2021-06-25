125 Years

June 29, 1896

The bicycle craze is charged with the responsibility for a long catalogue of business troubles and certain pessimistic writers greatly fear further and worse disaster to various branches of trade through its influence. It is estimated that livery men have been injured to the extent of $20 million a year in the falling off of receipts.

——

The citizens of Jackson Center will celebrate the Fourth of July this year. The features of the celebration will be a parade in the morning, a shooting tournament with 1,000 live birds and clay pigeons, bicycle races, baseball games, and a grand display of fireworks in the evening. Music will be furnished by five brass bands.

——

All barber shops in Sidney will close Saturday, July 4th at 6 p.m. They will be open Friday evening until 10 o’clock.

100 Years

June 29, 1921

The L.P. Roney grocery in Lockington was destroyed by fire yesterday in a blaze that for a time posed a serious threat to the entire village. Although the grocery building with the Maccabees on the second floor was a total loss, prompt action by Piqua firemen and bucket brigades formed by villagers prevented any serious damage to other nearby buildings. Roney has recently purchased the grocery from George N. Counts.

——

The room to be occupied by the Kraft Shoe store in the Thompson building, recently damaged by fire, is being completely remodeled and Mr. Kraft expects to move back into the store about the middle of July. An entirely new front entrance is being installed.

——

C.P. Hudson. advance man for the Coit-Alber Chautauqua, is in Sidney making preparations for the annual session which will open July 5 for seven-day run. The Chautauqua tent will be located in the park at the south end of the city along Main avenue.

——

Proctor’s bus will make a run to Russell’s Point on July 4th, leaving Sidney at 8 a.m. and returning at 9:30 p.m. Round trip fare is $1.25.

75 Years

June 29, 1946

M.M. Fronsoe, evangelist and pastor, has resigned his pastorate at the Central Church of Christ, 1150 Wapakoneta avenue. His resignation will become effective Aug. 1. He lans to accept a call to a full-time responsibility in a larger field.

——

Two Sidney men, who held temporary war-time commissions of captain, are among the 9,800 chosen from more than 100,000 applicants for permanent commissions and nominated by President Truman. Capt. Ralph E. McLain, 505 Wagner avenue, has been given the rank of first Lieutenant, and Capt. Don Scherer, 413 North Walnut, has been named a second lieutenant.

50 Years

June 29, 1971

Installation of John Sargeant as president of the Sidney Rotary Club was held Monday noon at Tawawa Park as the service organization held the annual picnic in Wagner Glade.

Assisting the new president are: Albert Althoff, Vice president; Carl Wilkinson, secretary-treasurer; Robert Brinkman, program chairman; Cliff Brinkman, program chairman; Cliff Bunnell, sergeant at arms; Mark Wells and Frank Neville Jr., directors.

——

The first section of the Drummond Mobile Home Park in Sidney opened Monday and according to the owner, the second section is scheduled to be open within 30 days.

Richard Drummond, owner and operator of the park located at 744 South Brooklyn street, said the first section is mainly for adults but that the second section will be for children. Drummond will manage the park at least for the first year. “We are shooting for a five-star rating, said Drummond, “and that’s as high as you can get.”

25 Years

June 29, 1996

PORT JEFFERSON-The basement of a home that was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning contained alleged marijuana growing operation and several marijuana plants, authorities said. The fire itself is being investigated as a possible arson by the state fire marshal’s office.

——

PHOTO-Deanna Phillips-King holds the reins for Sugar, one of her three American Quarter horses. The Maplewood woman is looking forward to spending as much time as possible either riding or driving her horses, as she recently joined the American Quarter Horse Association Riding Program.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

