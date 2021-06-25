125 Years

June 25, 1896

The first session of the eighth annual convention of the State Council of Ohio of the Catholic Knights of America opened in the hall of St. Joseph’s branch in the Metcalf building after mass yesterday morning. Early last evening the members of the local branch took the delegates and visiting knights for a drive, taking them all over Sidney and showing them the beauties and industries of the Valley City.

——

The residents of Hardin will celebrate the Fourth of July on the lawn at the Presbyterian church south of there. An interesting program has been arranged. Dr. Ramsey, of Piqua, will deliver the oration and Dr. Robb and Dr. McCaslin, of this city will make addresses. Exercises will begin at 10 o’clock in the morning.

——

The school board of Lockington was awarded the contract for the construction of the new school building at Rasor and Frazier for $332.90

100 Years

June 25, 1921

A fire that apparently originated in the Christian Science Rooms on the second floor of the Sexauer building threatened for a time last night to destroy the building. An exposed electric light wire in a closet in the church rooms was blamed for the fire discovered about 7 p.m. A part of the stock of the grocery on the first floor was damaged by water as was the bakery in the basement of the building. The latter was quickly cleaned and running as usual this morning.

——

I.H. Rosenthal, of this city, suffered severe injuries last night, when the car he was driving was crowded off the highway by another auto about six miles east of Muncie, Ind. For the past several years Rosenthal has been a candy jobber and travels extensively through Ohio and Indiana.

——

F.D. Christian, of Sidney, has been named president of the State Board of Pharmacy.

75 Years

June 25, 1946

A new organization to compile and preserve authentic historical material relating to Shelby county and its people was born last evening when the Shelby County Historical Society came into being at a session held in the council chamber at the city building. A temporary board of directors of nine was elected, including, W. R. Minton, president; John Whitney, vice president; Mrs. Marion Russell, secretary; Mrs. W.J. Emmon, treasurer, E.J. Griffis, Mrs. Cable Wagner, Mrs. Maude Carey, Rev. R. Wobus, and W.R. Joslin, Jr.

——

The barn on the Ralph Evans farm, a mile south of Tawawa, was completely destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon. Although the township truck was sent to the scene, the building was too far gone and the efforts of firemen were concentrated on protecting other buildings. The farm was tenanted by Kenneth Shawler family.

——

Mrs. Rodney Blake was elected president of the Child Guidance club when members met yesterday in the home of Mrs. Raymond Boller. Serving with her will be: Mrs. Harold Shue, vice president; Mrs. Huber Berry, secretary, and Mrs. George Burrey, treasurer.

50 Years

June 25, 1971

Amos Memorial Public Library is “Richer” by about 600 books, the gift of Dr. Brent Welch II of Santa Rosa, Calif. And Mrs. Charles (Brenda) Isaac, of Bryan, O., children of Dr. and Mrs. Brent A. Welch, late of Sidney.

The children of the Sidney couple donated about 250 cookbooks of all varieties and about 300 mystery stories to the library from the collection of their parents. The donation also included 87 othr books which are non-fiction.

——

Dr. Marilyn Shea of Englewood will take over direction of the Shelby County Mental Health Clinic in Sidney, it was announced today.

She will replace Rev. James Gebhart of Sidney who will become pastoral counseling director for the Miami-Darke-Shelby County area which is administered by the Tri-County Mental Health Center at Dettmer Hospital near Troy. Rev. Gebhart has headed the clinic for the past two years.

25 Years

June 25, 1996

PHOTO-Jack Albers, longtime Marion Local boys basketball coach, watches over kids at the summer camp at Marion recently. Albers has retired from teaching and coaching.

——-

PHOTO-Tonia Brunswick, a stylist at Special Effects Hair Studio, gives Dick Millhouse of Sidney a haircut. She’s preparing for Saturday when the salon will be sponsoring a Hospice Cut-a-thon to benefit Wilson Hospice Care. From 9 am to 3 pm, haircuts will be $10 with proceeds going to Hospice.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

