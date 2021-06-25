Shelby County down to 32 active COVID-19 cases reported

SIDNEY – Shelby County reported 32 active cases of COVID-19 this week, down approximately 30% since last week.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 18.5 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 35.0 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 21.4 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 26.8 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,770 cases of COVID-19 with 161 hospitalizations and 95 deaths during the pandemic. One new hospitalization was reported since last week.

There are 4,643 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 32 active cases – down from the 45 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,110,000 cases of COVID-19 with 60,405 hospitalizations, 8,293 intensive care admissions and 20,213 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is down from the 21-day average of 315 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 53 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 47, and intensive care admissions are up with 11 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of six.

In Shelby County, 14,199 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 29.22% of the population and up 101 people since last week. Statewide, 5,536,519 people have been vaccinated, which is 47.36% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

