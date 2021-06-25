FISH holds Grocery Giveaway

SIDNEY — A Grocery Giveaway for 20 families was held Friday. The event was sponsored by the FISH Thrift Shop and Food Pantry.

Thanks to the generous donations of many people in Shelby County and local Boy Scout troops, who collected and delivered the goods, an small excess of food was in storage at FISH. Kathi Klauss, a volunteer who oversees FISH’s Food Pantry, came up with a fun and beneficial way to share the food with those who could use it.

She organized a Grocery Raffle where all FISH customers and clients could enter into a drawing for a chance to “shop” for free food which their families could use. For two weeks, entries were accepted and then 20 lucky people’s names were drawn as the winners of the giveaway.

The 20 individuals or families were then invited to come to the FISH Christmas Store, where the grocery store was set up. They were then allowed to shop for free grocery items and were able to choose items they use and enjoy.

FISH is grateful for all involved. those who donated, those who delivered the food, those who organized and ran the raffle and the families who came and shopped. Working together, FISH believes that all lives can be helped and blessed in Shelby County.