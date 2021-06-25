Wilson Health offering midwife services

SIDNEY — Wilson Health announced recently that it has added midwife services for its obstetric patients delivering at the hospital’s Family Birth Center in Sidney, Ohio.

Dr. Melissa Stec and Danielle (Dani) Allen, both nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives, are now offering this service affiliated with the Wilson Health Medical Group ObGyn practice.

Stec has been a nurse midwife since 2006. She earned her Master’s in Nursing and her Doctor of Nursing Practice both from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. She has practiced full scope midwifery in Cincinnati and Lexington, Kentucky, over the past 15 years. She is also a professor in the School of Nursing at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I love working with women, and being able to see their prenatal care right through to the birth of their baby,” said Stec. “There is nothing like welcoming a baby into the world and I just love the bond that I can build with my patients as I help them become a family. It is very special.”

Allen is a new nurse midwife with Wilson Health Medical Group ObGyn. She earned her Master’s in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. Prior to her decision to join Wilson Health, Danielle worked at Family Beginnings Birth Center at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She is originally from the area and currently resides in Tipp City with her husband and their three children.

“We are pleased to offer families the option to deliver in a comfortable, home-like environment, while still being supported by the advanced services of a specialty hospital,” said Allen. “The goal is to offer patients a natural hospital birth experience with peace of mind that comes with knowing medical backup is just outside the door if it’s needed.”

A recent study reported in The American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology shows that midwife attended hospital births in the U.S. are increasing despite the overall decrease in the total number of hospital births. This new Wilson Health service is being offered with this increased local and national demand in mind.

Wilson Health Medical Group ObGyn nurse midwives are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call or TEXT 937-498-5373. For more information about Wilson Health’s midwifery and obstetrics care, visit wilsonhealth.org.