On the agendas

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Centre Board of Education will meet Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report, approval of grant funds, purchase orders, donations and personnel items.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance establishing job classifications and rates for all village employees; discussion about a liquor license transfer request; recognition of the completion of the Sunshine Law training; various committee reports; department reports and administrator’s report.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 28, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentation on Sidney Fire awards.

Council is expected to adopt four ordinances, and they are:

• To for a pay increase for the chief probation officer per the CCA Grant;

• To asses the cost of junk removal;

• To amend the traffic control map;

• For the rezoning of a plat of land north of Russell Road and between I-75 and St. Marys Avenue.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance for an economic development plan in connection with proposed tax increment financing.

Council is expected to adopt three resolutions, and they are:

• To approve the dedication of right-of-way of approximately 1,556-linear-feet of Gearhart Road right-of-way;

• To reappoint Don Goettemoeller for a new three-year term to the Revolving Loan Committee;

• To reappoint Tom Ehler for a new five-year term to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

There will also be discussion on the revive program.

Council will go into an executive session to discuss negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees and the employment of a public employee/official.