125 Years

June 26, 1896

Sidney stands a good chance of being in darkness come next Wednesday, the date the present contract with Sidney Electric Co. runs out. Council considered the matter at a special session last night and declined to accept the proposed contract, calling for 10 years at a rate of $100 per light per year. This is an increase of $10 per year per light over the present contract. Council proposed an offer of a contract for three years at $90 per light per year. Mr. Hanely, secretary of the electric company, refused to accept the contract, saying the company could not afford to furnish the lighting at that rate.

——

The voters of the National party of Shelby county will meet n mass convention on July 11th in the assembly room of the court house to elect delegates to the state convention and to nominate a county ticket.

——

Gen’l. Benjamin LeFevre left New York City this morning for a trip of several weeks to Carlsbad, Bohemia, in the interest of the Erie railroad.

100 Years

June 26, 1921

Mayor Forsyth today announced the appointment of the members to the city board of health. Named to the board are, Miss Edith Silver, Mrs. J.E. Wells, Dr. M.F. Hussey, Dr. C.R. Eshelman, and Clem A. Crusey.

——

The Essex car belonging to Floyd Sarver reported to the police late Saturday afternoon as stolen is still missing. The auto was parked in front of the Sarver home on South Ohio avenue late Friday night, but was not discovered missing until Saturday afternoon.

——

The caddies at the Sidney Country Club displayed a fine class of golf Friday afternoon, when they defeated the caddies from the Piqua club on the local course. The match was in observance of Caddy Day, and all but one of the Sidney players defeated his opponent.

——

Dr. H.A. Hartman, Prof. Lee Dollinger, Misses Amelia Schneeberger, Helen Michael, Ida M. Hall, and Mary Dillon went to Cedar Point today to spend the week attending the State Teachers Association convention.

75 Years

June 26, 1946

Thirty-two residents of Sidney and Shelby county are being asked to have further x-rays taken as possible tuberculosis suspects as a result of the mass x-rays taken here recently under the sponsorship of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association. A total of 1,900 people took advantage of the free x-ray program.

——

Pleiades chapter of the Order of Eastern Star will have the privilege of acting as hostess, when a chapter of the organization is instituted on Saturday at Port Jefferson. Thirty-seven names will be on the charter, when a number of state officers gather here for the formal installation.

——

Capt. William Kinsella, of Sidney, has been named officer in charge of the Army recruiting station at Piqua. Capt. Kinsella has been located at Camp Atterbury and recently attended the recruiting school at Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.

50 Years

June 26, 1971

Members of the Sunset Sidney Kiwanis were given a lesson in electronic cooking at this week’s meeting by Ginnie Moore, the Dayton Power and Light Company’s Shelby-Miami home service representative.

Miss Moore, using an electronic oven, baked potatoes in four minutes, popped a bag of popcorn in about the same time, baked a five pound roast in 15 minutes, and cooked other food items in similar short periods. Each item prepared in the speedy oven was passed around for sampling by the Kiwanians.

——

Shelby County’s historic – but lonely – covered bridge on Lockington-Kirkwood road will soon have some company.

A full-sized covered bridge is now under construction in the unlikely domain of Tawawa Civic Park in Sidney. It will cover the bridge spanning Tawawa Creek and linking the old park with Milligan Glen.

Not one cent of public money is going into the elaborate creation, according to Park and Recreation Director Richard Flanagan. The project is being financed totally by an individual who fancies covered bridges and Tawawa Park. And he prefers to remain anonymous.

25 Years

June 26, 1996

Mainstreet Sidney Inc. has announced the results of their comprehensive survey on Downtown Sidney perception and usage. The survey was taken randomly by phone and mail of 774 residents of various municipalities in Shelby County.

The survey showed that 42 percent of Shelby Countians shop in downtown Sidney. Their places to visit include Dollar Genera, Bunny’s and Ron and Nita’s. Residents named the courtsquare as the thing they liked best about downtown.

——

PHOTO – Pat Elsass, head baseball coach of the Botkins Trojans, and Greg Wilt, president of the Botkins Community Club, look at the plans for the new baseball diamond and the new Botkins park. The ball diamond will be ready near the 50th anniversary of the dedication of Cole Field. Elsass would like a special ceremony honoring both diamonds during the new ballparks dedication.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org