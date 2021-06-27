Cruisers for a Cure holds annual event

Lexi Carpenter, left, 12, of Sidney, talks with Gigglez, played by Brian Gantz, of Wilmington, at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26. The 501st Legion, a Star Wars group, also attended. Lexi was born with a congenital heart defect that will require continual surgeries. Lexi is the daughter of Della and Charles Carpenter.

Lexi Carpenter, left, 12, of Sidney, talks with Gigglez, played by Brian Gantz, of Wilmington, at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26. The 501st Legion, a Star Wars group, also attended. Lexi was born with a congenital heart defect that will require continual surgeries. Lexi is the daughter of Della and Charles Carpenter.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_SDN062921MakeWish.jpg Lexi Carpenter, left, 12, of Sidney, talks with Gigglez, played by Brian Gantz, of Wilmington, at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26. The 501st Legion, a Star Wars group, also attended. Lexi was born with a congenital heart defect that will require continual surgeries. Lexi is the daughter of Della and Charles Carpenter. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Michael Buchanan, right, of Botkins, hangs out with a storm trooper at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26. Buchanan was showing his Mazda Miata at the event. He is also a big Star Wars fan and had the various Star Wars characters pose in front of his Mazda.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1363.jpg Michael Buchanan, right, of Botkins, hangs out with a storm trooper at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26. Buchanan was showing his Mazda Miata at the event. He is also a big Star Wars fan and had the various Star Wars characters pose in front of his Mazda. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Sheriff D.A.R.E. Officer Brian Strunk, left, talks with a Storm Trooper at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1442.jpg Shelby County Sheriff D.A.R.E. Officer Brian Strunk, left, talks with a Storm Trooper at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Stella Justice, right, 8, of Sidney, gives Spiderman, played by Patrick Johnston, a high five at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26. Watching them is Kate Sabo, of Xenia, dressed as Carol Danvers. Stella is the daughter of William Justice and step mom, LeAnn Kennedy.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1295-1.jpg Stella Justice, right, 8, of Sidney, gives Spiderman, played by Patrick Johnston, a high five at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26. Watching them is Kate Sabo, of Xenia, dressed as Carol Danvers. Stella is the daughter of William Justice and step mom, LeAnn Kennedy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1505.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1301.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1332.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Taiden Mackesy, 2, of Sidney, son of Todd Mackesy and Jodi Hanes, tries on a storm trooper helmet at the 8th annual Cruisers for a Cure Car, Truck and Bike Show in Port Jefferson on Saturday, June 26.