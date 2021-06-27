Graham, left, 2, and Caroline, 4, Broerman, both of Cleveland, enjoy one of the many rides at the Maria Stein Countryfest while in town, on Friday, June 25, visiting their grandparents. Graham and Caroline are the children of Josh and Jennifer Broerman.

Jerry Bohman pours a cup of Turtle Soup put on by the Legion Post 571 at the Maria Stein Countryfest Friday Night.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_AIS_6114a.jpg Jerry Bohman pours a cup of Turtle Soup put on by the Legion Post 571 at the Maria Stein Countryfest Friday Night.

Luke Kunkler of Maria Stein, participates in Lift-A-Thon at the Maria Stein Countryfest.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_AIS_6205.jpg Luke Kunkler of Maria Stein, participates in Lift-A-Thon at the Maria Stein Countryfest.

Lance Hemmelgarn, 3, attempts to win a goldfish while his dad, Kevin, and mom, Beth Hemmelgarn and sister Bryn Hemmelgarn, 1, all of Fort Recovery, watch at Maria Stein Countryfest on Friday, June 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_AIS_6177.jpg Lance Hemmelgarn, 3, attempts to win a goldfish while his dad, Kevin, and mom, Beth Hemmelgarn and sister Bryn Hemmelgarn, 1, all of Fort Recovery, watch at Maria Stein Countryfest on Friday, June 25.

Graham, left, 2, and Caroline, 4, Broerman, both of Cleveland, enjoy one of the many rides at the Maria Stein Countryfest while in town, on Friday, June 25, visiting their grandparents. Graham and Caroline are the children of Josh and Jennifer Broerman.