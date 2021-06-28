A Parish Picnic blast

Ashley Krafcik plays the Cake Wheel with her son, Will Krafcik, 8 months, both of Sidney, at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Will is also the son of Matt Krafcik.
Jack Goubeaux, 1, of Sidney, son of Emily and Kyle Goubeaux, plays with a soccer ball at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.
Kids and parents take a ride on a mini train at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.
Madison Sibert, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Robert and Tara Sibert, takes careful aim as she attempts to hit a target at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.
Aliana Ward, 8, of Sidney, daughter of Amber Ward, tries to land a pingpong ball into a mason jar at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.
Addison Liggett, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Sarah Liggett and Nathan Liggett, peeks out of a photo booth at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.
Miriam Bezy, left, paints the face of Harris Winemiller, 3, of Sidney, daughter of Brian and Molly Winemiller, at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.
Rev. Jarred Kohn, of Sidney, eats some fries at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Kohn is a pastor at Holy Angels Catholic Church.
Dave Stewart, of Quincy, shakes seasoning onto hamburgers he was cooking at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Stewart has been volunteering at Parish Picnic for 10 years.
Jeff Huelskamp, of Sidney, plays a game of Black Jack at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.
Kevin and the Others performs at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.
People attend Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Saturday, June 26.