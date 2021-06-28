A Parish Picnic blast

Ashley Krafcik plays the Cake Wheel with her son, Will Krafcik, 8 months, both of Sidney, at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Will is also the son of Matt Krafcik.

Ashley Krafcik plays the Cake Wheel with her son, Will Krafcik, 8 months, both of Sidney, at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Will is also the son of Matt Krafcik.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1600.jpg Ashley Krafcik plays the Cake Wheel with her son, Will Krafcik, 8 months, both of Sidney, at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Will is also the son of Matt Krafcik. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jack Goubeaux, 1, of Sidney, son of Emily and Kyle Goubeaux, plays with a soccer ball at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1613.jpg Jack Goubeaux, 1, of Sidney, son of Emily and Kyle Goubeaux, plays with a soccer ball at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kids and parents take a ride on a mini train at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1664.jpg Kids and parents take a ride on a mini train at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Madison Sibert, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Robert and Tara Sibert, takes careful aim as she attempts to hit a target at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1713.jpg Madison Sibert, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Robert and Tara Sibert, takes careful aim as she attempts to hit a target at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Aliana Ward, 8, of Sidney, daughter of Amber Ward, tries to land a pingpong ball into a mason jar at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1721.jpg Aliana Ward, 8, of Sidney, daughter of Amber Ward, tries to land a pingpong ball into a mason jar at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Addison Liggett, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Sarah Liggett and Nathan Liggett, peeks out of a photo booth at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1768-2.jpg Addison Liggett, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Sarah Liggett and Nathan Liggett, peeks out of a photo booth at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Miriam Bezy, left, paints the face of Harris Winemiller, 3, of Sidney, daughter of Brian and Molly Winemiller, at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1813.jpg Miriam Bezy, left, paints the face of Harris Winemiller, 3, of Sidney, daughter of Brian and Molly Winemiller, at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rev. Jarred Kohn, of Sidney, eats some fries at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Kohn is a pastor at Holy Angels Catholic Church.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1821.jpg Rev. Jarred Kohn, of Sidney, eats some fries at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Kohn is a pastor at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dave Stewart, of Quincy, shakes seasoning onto hamburgers he was cooking at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Stewart has been volunteering at Parish Picnic for 10 years.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1862.jpg Dave Stewart, of Quincy, shakes seasoning onto hamburgers he was cooking at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Stewart has been volunteering at Parish Picnic for 10 years. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jeff Huelskamp, of Sidney, plays a game of Black Jack at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1993.jpg Jeff Huelskamp, of Sidney, plays a game of Black Jack at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kevin and the Others performs at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_1914.jpg Kevin and the Others performs at Holy Angels Parish Picnic behind Lehman Catholic High School on Saturday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People attend Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Saturday, June 26.