Board prepares for 2021-22 school year

SIDNEY — Preparations are underway for the 2001-22 school year.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education approved various motions dealing with the new school year during its June 21 meeting.

Approved were school lunch prices for the year. Treasurer Mike Watkins said the prices remain the same as last year. Prices for K-5 are lunch, $2.45; breakfast, $1; and extra milk, 50 cents. Prices for 6-12 are lunch, $2.70; breakfast, $1.50; and extra milk, 50 cents.

The board approved a resolution to advertise and receive bids for a school bus purchase through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council. Watkins said the district would like to purchase one bus. No action on the purchase will be taken until the bids are received.

The board approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2022 in the amount of 25% of FY21 appropriations.

The board also amended appropriations for FY21 for the bond retirement fund, $15,000; termination benefits fund, $215,000; ESSER funds, $2,616,083.89; and Title 1, supplemental school improvement, $18,149,67.

In other action, the board:

• Approved the health service contract with the Sidney-Shelby County Health department to provide health services for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $37 per hour.

• Approved the core service agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2021-22 school year. Services included are early childhood intervention specialist, $143,244.64; speech language therapist, $227,430.35; juvenile court liaison, $22,093.39; instructional assistants, $1,016,851.74; opportunity summer school,$4,501.24; CPI blended learniing initial/refresher training, $69.08 per hour; and Whittier summer work, various [per hour rates depending on the employee.

• Approved an agreement with the Montgomery County ESC to provide special education services.

• Approved an agreement with Republic Services for garbage disposal services.

• Approved a three-year contract renewal of Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) through NWEA at a cost of $70,380.

• Approved a transfer of funds of up to $50,000 from the general fund to the Latch Key fund; the balance of the money in the OHSAA tournament fund to the stdium facilities fund; and $115,000 from the general fund to the termination benefit fund.

• Approved the MSGA TIF agreement which deals with the new subdivision being planned off Russell Road.

• Appointed Bill Ankney to the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education for one term from June 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. Ankney had been on the board and had to resign as he retired from his place of employment. He was reappointed to the board following the period of time required by Social Security that no income be received.

• Adopted the Title 1 parent involvement policy and school-parent compacts for Emerson, Longfellow and Northwood.

The board’s next meeting will be July 19 at 6 p.m. at the board office.