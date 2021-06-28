Concert salutes bicentennial committee

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will honor the nation on its birthday and thank the volunteers who served on the Sidney bicentennial committee when it performs Friday, July 2, at 7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse. The theme for the performance is “Sidney – The Heart of America Concert.”

“There is nothing more Americana than enjoying an outdoor concert in your hometown,” said Civic Band conductor, Phil Chilcote. “Our patriotic concerts are very popular, and you will not be disappointed in this year’s event. Mr. Gregory Ashe will add his vocal talents to ‘The Lost Chord,’ ‘What a Wonderful World’ and ‘God Bless the USA.’ Of course, we will be playing some of your favorite marches.”

Chilcote said the band wanted to recognize the hard work the members of the bicentennial committee put into the two-year celebration. Most of the events connected with Sidney’s celebration were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want this concert to celebrate what Sidney is,” he said.

The tradition of the civic band, he said, can be traced back to the 1880s to 1890s.

The first half of the concert will focus on old songs written by early composers such as John Philip Sousa, and music from the Civil War era. The second half of the concert is dedicated to Sidney.

Other selections include “On the Wings of Lightening,” “The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea,” “Men of Ohio” and “An American Celebration,” just to name a few. Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst will say a few words, The Veterans Honor Guard will do a 21 gun salute, and a very large American flag will be displayed on the courthouse for the concert.

As always, bring a lawn chair to the event; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. Two Spot Pies will be given away to the winner of a random drawing trivia question.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney.

The concert is free.