Celina resident creates endowment fund for the Grand Lake Mariners

CELINA – Celina resident Bill Montgomery recently established a permanent endowment fund to support the operations of the Grand Lake Mariners baseball club.

Named The Grand Lake Mariners Fund, it will be administered by the Mercer County Civic Foundation.

By providing $10,000 of seed money, Montgomery desires to see the fund grow over time and provide a financial cushion for the Mariners organization, whose current annual operating budget is $70,000.

In their 32nd season, the Mariners are the second oldest franchise in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, which includes 14 teams from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. All home games are played at Montgomery Field in Eastview Park, Celina.

“The Mariners are a local treasure,” Montgomery said. “The team deserves our continued support to keep alive this baseball tradition in our community.”

“Donations would be greatly appreciated,” said Carol Hone, director of the Civic Foundation. “Donations can be made to the Mercer County Civic Foundation via our website/PayPal or mailed to PO Box 439, Celina, OH 45822, with Grand Lake Mariners in the memo line. We also hope you will head to the field to support the team at an upcoming game. The season runs through the end of July.”

The Grand Lake Mariners were founded in 1989 and played their first game in 1990. The team is entering its 32nd season in 2021.

The Great Lakes League is one of eight summer leagues approved by the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball and the only summer collegiate league sponsored by Major League Baseball, which also requires the use of wood bats.