Firefighters honored for heroic actions

SIDNEY — The teamwork of Sidney firefighters, along with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sidney Police officers, was recognized during Monday night’s Sidney City Council meeting.

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger recounted three instances this year were teamwork helped save lives.

“During the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2021, eight members of the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded o a report of a structure fire at 675 Oak Ridge Drive in Franklin Township just north of Sidney,” said Hollinger.” Dispatch advised that there were two elderly occupants trapped in the residence.”

The crew found heavy fire in the kitchen area at the front of the structure which was spreading throughout the main floor to the attic. Mutual aid from other departments was dispatched to the scene due to lack of fire hydrants.

Shelby County Sheriff Office deputies and Sidney Police Department officers met the crews and told them the two occupants were trapped on an elevated deck at the back of the residence. One officer was lifted up to the deck and was assisting the occupants.

Under the supervision of Incident Commander Mark Barga, five crews immediately deployed a ground ladder to the rear deck to complete the rescue and to bring the victims to safety. Fire hoses were deployed to begin attacking the fire to protect the rescue operation and to control the fire.

After the care of the fire victims was passed off to the Anna Rescue, crews regrouped and and made an interior attack to quickly finish extinguishing the remaining fire.

“Recent heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures made the incident especially difficult,” said Hollinger. “Additionally, the terrain at this location is steep requiring careful actions on the part of the crews to maintain safety for their victims and themselves.

“The concerted efforts of the crews and law enforcement officers undoubtedly saved the lives of the trapped occupants. If not for their quick actions and exemplary individual and team efforts, the outcome would certainly have not been as positive.”

Receiving unit citations were Assistant Chief Mark Barga, Lt. Jason Truesdale and firefighters Wes Goubeaux, Scott Marchal, Jeff Simon, Derek Stitzel, Quinten Pence and Lucas Woodward.

The second fire where an occupant of the house was trapped was on Feb. 13, 2021, when eight firefighters responded to 631 St. Marys Ave. for a structure fire. Arriving on the scene, crews found a well involved fire on the second floor of the residence. One occupant had been evacuated by Sidney Police and one occupant was trapped in an attic space off of the second floor.

“Several Sidney Police Department officers had made their way to the roof and were in contact with the trapped subject. One officer had removed a small vent on the structure that was permitting the subject to occassionally breathe fresh air,” said Hollinger.

Under the supervision of Incident Commander Assistant Chief Keith Wiley, fire crews immediately deployed a second ladder and rescue saw to the roof and created a hold large enough to rescue the victim.

Fire hoses were deployed to begin attacking the fire to protect the rescue operation and to control the fire. From the time suppression apparatus arrived on the scene, it took the firefighters 3 minutes to affect the rescue and 17 minutes until the fire was brought under control.

“In less than 20 minutes,” said Hollinger, “the crew of eight personnel had removed the trapped subject from the attic space, brought him down a ladder, began treating his injuries and had brought the fire under control.

“The concerted efforts of the crew and Sidney PD undoubtedly saved the life of the trapped subject,” he said. If not for their quick actions and exemplary individual and team efforts, the outcome would certainly have not been as positive.”

Receiving a Unit Citation were Assistant Chief Keith Wiley, Lt. Rick Slife and firefighters Mike Utz, Tony Marchal, Kyle Barlage, Adam Schulze, Kyle Meyer and Jared Lindsey. Firefighter Adam Schulze received the Fire Chief’s Commendation for his tremendous skill operating the rescue saw, focus to protect to victim and dedication to the department’s mission.

On April 28 at 5:40 p.m. a call came in from the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA that there was a “Priority-one” with CPR in progress at the YMCA. Upon the medic and firefighters arrival, Jack Kacin said he was laying basketball with his son, Isaac, when a 19-year-old male suddenly collapsed. Kacin recognized the situation and instructed his son to call 911. Kacin provided CPR and mouth-to-mouth until crews arrived took over patient care.

Upon initial patient assessment, responding personnel initially thought the patient had suffered a seizure due to his increased rate of respiration and witness statement of the events leading up to the cardiac arrest. Further assessment found the parent was in pulseless ventricular fibrillation. It was later noted due to the effectiveness of bystander chest compressions, the patient had experienced a restored cerebral blood flow causing a rate condition known as CardioPulmonary Resuscitation Induced Consciousness.

“The care that this young man received from Mr. Kacin and his son, Sidney’s first responders and the medical team at Wilson Health is nothing short of exceptional,” said Hollinger. “The coordinated and concerted effort allowed the patient to enjoy a full recoveeery from this life threatening incident.”

Kacin and his son received awards from the fire department, along with first rerspondeers Wiley, Simon, Barlage, Stitzel, Stemen and Sidney Police Sgt. Tim Kennedy and the medical staff at Wilson Health.

