Airstream, local shelter partner for pet adoption event

JACKSON CENTER — Community members will have the opportunity to add a furry friend to their family at the Airstream Pet Adoption Event Friday.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Airstream Travel Trailer Production Facility, will feature adoptable pets, Dave’s BBQ, Kona Ice and prize giveaways to those who attend and participate in the raffle. Additionally, Airstream will be collecting pet supplies to donate to the Shelby County Animal Shelter. Specific items needed include unopened pet food, collars, toys, cat litter, trash bags, bath towels, laundry detergent, and multi-surface cleaner.

Airstream contacted the Shelby County Animal Shelter about organizing a pet adoption event because the company tries to do community outreach through their internship program.

“We like for our interns to do a community support kind of event, and we were just trying to figure out different organizations or things in the community our interns could help us give back to, and I thought it would be a great idea to have dogs and cats at work for a day, so that’s kind of how it happened,” Airstream Human Resource Generalist Tiffany Sprague said.

Chastity Crowder, who works at the shelter, said that they are always more than happy to showcase their adoptable pets. With the shelter opening to the public again, this event gives them another opportunity for community outreach and to help their pets find forever homes. The shelter will be bringing four dogs, as well as a cat and some kittens to the event.

Crowder said that it’s important to adopt from a shelter, rather than buy pets, because shelter animals are homeless pets in need of a home and connection with a person.

“The importance in adopting a pet from a shelter is these pets are homeless and looking for a person they can trust to love them for the reminder of their life. Shelter pets can be misunderstood due to not knowing their background or specific breed, when in reality the pets at the shelter are just waiting for someone to call their own, and to share their love with and to be a constant companion,” Crowder said.

Crowder added that it’s important for people who adopt a pet from the shelter to keep in mind that there will be an adjustment period for themselves, as well as the pet.

“Having patience to let your new pet get settled in slowly is key,” Crowder said.

Events like the Airstream Pet Adoption Event help the shelter in several ways, such as getting the homeless dogs of Shelby County out to meet people and share information to potential adopters, interacting with the public and informing them of what the shelter has to offer and what needs it has, and having the opportunity to talk to children about the animal shelter and how choices they make in the future can help the future pets of Shelby County or anywhere.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to bring out some of our adoptable pets. After being shut down last summer we are ready to get out and be with our wonderful supportive community again! We can’t wait to see everyone Friday,” Crowder said.

