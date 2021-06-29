Minster McDonalds gets a new look

Minster McDonalds owners Danielle, left, and Jason Montfort, standing, both of New Bremen, talk with people attending the grand opening celebration of their restaurant on Tuesday, June 29. Sitting at the table are, left to right, Norm and Jan Holcomb, both of New Bremen, and Gary King, of Celina. The McDonalds underwent a major 3 wall remodel which included extending the front of the restaurant 20 feet and the back of the restaurant 10 feet. A whole new decor has also been installed. The restaurant presented Minster Local Schools with a check during a ceremony.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News