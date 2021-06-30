Minster BOE places levy on November ballot

MINSTER – The Minster Board of Education Monday night approved placing on the November 2021 ballot a resolution requesting an increase in millage in the current permanent improvement levy.

If approved, the new five year levy will increase the millage by .25 mills, for a total rate of .4155254 mills and would cost the owner of a $200,000 house $78.97 annually. The current rate of .1655254 mills costs the owner of a $200,000 home $28.97 annually.

Superintendent Brenda Boeke said the levy will collect $73,451 annually and will be used to make permanent improvements to the buildings and grounds of the school. “This includes things like blacktop resurfacing, lawn equipment replacement, technology and other equipment replacement, as well as improvements to the HVAC system,” she said.

In her report to the board, Boeke said to meet the requirements for the district to receive allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) it was required that the school post on their website a plan for the safe return to in-person instruction. Since the school had been in full session this school year, Boeke said “The plan I have placed on our website includes those things we put in place last fall when we returned to school for in person learning.”

The board heard in the Ohio Schools Facilities Update that the account has been closed out and is waiting for completion of its audit. Boeke said there is $73,000 remaining in the Local Funded Initiative (LFI) funds. This money can obnly be spent on things that fit within the purpose clause as was noted on the ballot. The funds will be earmarked to replace furniture in the elementary library and other items of need.

Boeke read the report from Elementary Principal Leanne Keller, who was unable to attend the meeting. Keller reported that Spring NWEA MAP scores indicate expected or above expected growth for nearly all grade levels and subject areas. She also shared the Ohio State Test results are expected the week of June 28.

High School Principal Austin Kaylor reported the 2021-22 graduate statistics and the name of the Honda-OSU STEM Award recipient, Reddy Bernhold. Kaylor also congratulated the Spring Sports athletes and coaches on another productive season culminating with the Boys Track State Championship.

In her report, treasurer Laura Klosterman explained how catastrophic aid is calculated. This year the district received $8,691.62 to offset costs for special needs students. Klosterman shared the risk insurance recommendations.

In other business, the board accepted $5,026 from the Academic Boosters for teacher grants.

In the superintendent’s consent agenda the board adopted the elementary, high school and athletic handbooks. They approved the change to the student code of conduct and approved the compliance report from the food service program.

In new business the Board passed a resolution to approve an employee dishonesty and faithful performance of duty policy in lieu of bond for the treasurer. They approved the risk insurance with the Ohio School Plan.

The next Board of Education meeting is Thursday, July 22,m at 7 p.m. in the elementary building.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

