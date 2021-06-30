Man indicted on 14 charges of pandering

SIDNEY – A 54-year-old man was indicted on 14 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor by the Shelby County grand jury.

William J. O’Reilly, 54, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on 14 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, four of which are second degree felonies and 10 of which are fourth degree felonies.

O’Reilly reportedly disseminated four obscene images of a minor on a social media application on Feb. 28. He also is accused of downloading obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants on his personal computer 10 times on June 16.

Other indictments included:

• Andrew L. Moore, 21, of Anna, was indicted on a charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second degree felony, and two charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, both of which are fourth degree felonies.

Moore reportedly recorded and directed a video of sexual activity involving a juvenile female on Feb. 2. He also is accused of downloading obscene material of a minor on his personal computer on March 11.

• Shaun Reynolds, 41, at large, was indicted on a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a second degree felony.

Reynolds reportedly failed to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address on June 22, having previously been convicted of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and gross sexual imposition in Miami County Common Pleas Court and having a previous failure to provide a change of address in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

• Dustin W. Boggs, 46, at large, was indicted on a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a second degree felony.

Boggs reportedly failed to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address on June 6, having previously been convicted of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

• Kenneth E. Price Jr., 55, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a third degree felony, operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a third degree felony, and driving under OVI suspension, a first degree misdemeanor.

Price, who previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in Champaign County Common Pleas Court, reportedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them on June 10. His blood alcohol concentration reportedly was 0.171.

He also is accused of operating a motor vehicle upon a public road while being under an OVI suspension.

• Jeremy Ballard, 36, of Cincinnati, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Ballard reportedly prepared 5,000 to 20,000 grams of marijuana for transportation and distribution, knowing it was intended for sale or resale, on June 15. He also reportedly possessed bags used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing marijuana.

Grand jurors specified a 2016 Chevrolet truck was used in a manner to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony drug trafficking act and $13,860 in cash was derived directly or indirectly from the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

• Michael Ray Anthony Jr., 40, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a third degree felony.

Anthony reportedly punched his girlfriend on the right side of her head, choked her and threatened to kill her on June 7, having previously been convicted of domestic violence in Miami County Municipal Court and Nov. 28, 2011, and April 12, 2012.

• Travis Allen Plessner, 20, of Auburn, Michigan, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and possessing an altered identification card, a first degree misdemeanor.

Plessner reportedly prepared ecstasy or 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) for transport and resale, knowing it was intended for sale or resale, on March 4. He also is accused of preparing 200 to 1,000 grams of marijuana for transport and distribution, knowing it was intended for sale or resale.

Plessner reportedly possessed bags used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing ecstasy or MDMA and marijuana. He also reportedly possessed a driver’s license with an altered and fictitious date of birth.

Grand jurors specified $3,100 in cash was derived directly or indirectly from the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

• Sharee Kathleen Forrest, 30, of Lima, was indicted on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth degree felony, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Forrest reportedly knowingly concealed in her vehicle a loaded silver AMT .380 semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat, within her reach and ready at hand, on June 19. She also reportedly possessed methamphetamine.

Grand jurors specified the gun, magazine and ammunition are subject to forfeiture as they were used in a manner to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.

• Adrian L. Gregory, 35, of of Sidney, was indicted on three charges of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, each a fifth degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony.

Gregory reportedly sold a counterfeit controlled substance he presented to be heroin on Sept. 4, Sept. 16 and Nov. 4, 2020. He also reportedly sold or offered to sell fentanyl in the vicinity of a school on Nov. 12, 2020.

• Frederick L. Hilyard, II, 30, at large, was indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony.

Hilyard reportedly possessed methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoid pharmacophore and a container used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on Nov. 21, 2020. He also is accused of selling or offering to sell methamphetamine on Dec. 19, 2019.

• Ishmeal I. Mayfield, 23, of Columbus, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

Mayfield reportedly had a loaded black Taurus G3 9mm on the rear passenger seat, within his reach, while inside a motor vehicle on June 20.

Grand jurors specified the gun, magazine and ammunition are subject to forfeiture as they were used in a matter to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.

• Julie Rosemary Craig, 55, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.

Craig reportedly was in possession of a 2015 Ford Fusion she knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

• Michael Miller, 50, at large, was indicted on charges of failure to register and failure to provide a change of address, both fifth degree felonies.

Miller reportedly failed to register his address with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on June 15 as required annually, having previously been convicted of importuning in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

• Juan Javier Augustine Recinos, 24, of Jackson Center, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth degree felonies.

Recinos reportedly prepared several bags of marijuana for transport and distribution, knowing they were intended for sale or resale, and possessed bags for the purpose of storing or transporting marijuana on June 10.

Grand jurors specified his interest in a Taurus PT809 9mm pistol is subject to forfeiture as it was used in a manner to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony offense. They also specified $3,528 in cash was derived directly or indirectly from the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

• Robert John Price, III, 24, of Bellefontaine, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth degree felonies.

Price reportedly prepared several bags of marijuana for transport and distribution, knowing they were intended for sale or resale, and possessed bags used for the purpose of storing or transporting marijuana on June 10.

Grand jurors specified his interest in a Taurus PT809 9mm pistol is subject to forfeiture as it was used in a manner to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony offense. They also specified $3,528 in cash was derived directly or indirectly from the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

• Stacy L. Reynolds, 49, of Sidney, was indicted on charges of possessing criminal tools and possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies.

Reynolds reportedly possessed syringes used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs on Nov. 14, 2020. She also reportedly possessed clonazepam, having previously been convicted of a drug abuse offense in Shelby County Common Pleas Court, on Nov. 14, 2020.

• Walker James Mustain, 23, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony.

Mustain reportedly came within 500 feet of the victim on June 22, having a prior conviction in Sidney Municipal Court.

• Donald Miller, 38, of Piqua, was indicted on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony.

Miller reportedly called and spoke to the protected party on June 1, having a prior conviction in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

