Keeping Kitty sociable

Ava Westfall, of Sidney, puts a kitten back into its cage at The Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter on Wednesday, June 30. Westfall is a volunteer at the shelter who comes every Wednesday to socialize kittens so that they are comfortable being handled by humans when they are adopted.
