Deputies honored for life-saving actions

SIDNEY — Three Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were honored at Monday night’s Sidney City Counciil meeting.

Deputies Dave Egbert, Matt Luthman and Lynn Marsee were recognized by Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger for their actions during a house fire on Feb. 11, 2021.

Hollinger awarded Egbert, Luthman and Marsee with a Certificate of Recognition for bravely assisting fire personnel in the rescue of two adults from a structure fire.

For their actions, they were also presented Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association (BSSA) life-saving awards and ribbons by Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Luthman arrived on the scene of a structure fire at 673 Oakridge Drive, where he observed smoke and visible flames coming from the front of the structure. He made his way to the back of the structure where he found two occupants on a second-floor deck. There were no steps leading to the deck, so Luthman tried to get the male and female to go to the edge of the deck to get out of the smoke coming from inside, as he was doing so, Egbert and Sidney Police Office Wisnieski arrived on scene. Luthman and Egbert hoisted Wisnieski to the upper-level deck where he was able to get the female to the edge of the deck and out of the smoke coming from the house. The male subject was standing inside a doorway and Wisnieski kept him from going back into the doorway. Sidney Firefighter Jeff Simon arrived with a ladder along with Deputy Lynn Marsee. Luthman and Marsee held the ladder as Simon and Egbert went up the ladder, once they were on the deck, they kicked the railing off so that they could get the victims off of the deck. The female was able to climb down the ladder with minor assistance and was taken to an awaiting squad. The male appeared to be disoriented and suffering from smoke inhalation and was unable to descend down the ladder. Wisnieski and Simon stayed on the deck and supported the male from atop while Egbert supported his legs and feet down the ladder. Once he was down to the ground, Luthman and Egbert carried him to the squad.

The homeowners were identified as Barry and Shirley Knox, both were transported to Wilson Health, where Mrs. Knox was doing fine, and Mr. Knox was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

If not for the actions of Egbert, Luthman, Marsee, Police Officer Wisniewski and Firefighter Simon, the outcome would have most definitely been different. God definitely put them in the right place at the right time.

“Each arrived on scene as individuals, but they quickly became a team, and it was their actions as a team that saved the lives of both Mr. and Mrs. Knox,” said Frye. “I am so proud of each and every one of them, as in law enforcement working in a county, we only hope they we are close enough during an emergency to help, this particular morning they were and they did not hesitate to jump into action, thereby risking their own lives. This is a fine example of the dedication the Deputies of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, exhibit day in and day out and I couldn’t be prouder to serve alongside them.

Egbert’s report narrative sums it up, “This call was a great example of Sidney P.D., Sidney Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office working together as a team. Had any one of these elements not been there, the outcome would have been far worse.”

“On behalf of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and its staff, I would like to publicly thank Officer Wisniewski and Firefighter Simon for being there for my Deputies and for their actions in this situation,” said Frye. “I would also like to thank Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger and Sidney City Council for having us be part of this celebration.”