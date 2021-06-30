Sidewalks closed

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Community Development Department has closed the sidewalk along Ohio Avenue in front of the Ohio Building due to safety concerns.

Due to the continued sidewalk deterioration and the basement that is located under the sidewalk at the Ohio Building it was determined the basement structure may not be providing adequate support for the sidewalk area. The sidewalk will remain closed until the sub-sidewalk basement area fill project is complete. It is anticipated this project will take between two to four months to complete.

People with questions or concerns should contact the Community Development Department at 937-498-8131 or by email to bdulworth@sidneyoh.com.