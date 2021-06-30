Ohio State announces spring 2021 graduates

COLUMBUS – A semester that concluded with The Ohio State University’s first in-person commencement since late 2019 saw more than 12,000 students earn degrees.

Ohio State issued the list of students who earned degrees at commencement on May 9. The university awarded 12,015 degrees at the ceremony, including 433 doctoral, 629 professional, 1,842 master’s, 8,373 bachelor’s, 551 associate degrees and 187 certificates.

Anna: Alicia Rene Brunswick, Associate of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Abigail Marie Counts, Associate of Arts; Rachel Ann Gehret, Bachelor of Science in education, Summa Cum Laude; Grace Anna Maurer, Associate of Science; Caitlyn Nicole Millhouse, Bachelor of Science in education, Cum Laude; Zachary Colin Noll, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Claire Kathleen Spicer, Bachelor of Science in Design, Magna Cum Laude

DeGraff: Reed Gibson, Master of Public Administration; Tyler James Sanford, Bachelor of Science in education, Cum Laude;

Fort Loramie: Megan Cecilia Ahrns, Doctor of Optometry; Clayton Walter Eilerman, Bachelor of Science in education; Amy Holthaus, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Megan Maurer, Bachelor of Science in agriculture; Regan Cecelia Middendorf, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Nicholas Allen Siegrist, Bachelor of Science in social work; Shea Addyson Emil Swick, Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering

Houston: Allison Grace Saunders, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude

Jackson Center: Austin Gregory Borchers, Associate of Arts, Cum Laude; Aaron Eugene Brandewie, Master of Science; Dalton DeVerle Faulder, Bachelor of Science in education, Magna Cum Laude; Ryan Eugene Ludwig, Associate of Arts; Micah Joseph Smock, Bachelor of Science in agriculture, Magna Cum Laude

Maplewood: Sarah Foltz, Bachelor of Science health and rehabilitation sciences, Magna Cum Laude; Sarah M. Lewis, Associate of Arts

Minster: Isaac Dorsten, Bachelor of Science in business administration and certificate in leadership; Taylor Lynn Ernst, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude; Nicholas Harold Heckman, Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering; Joel David Keiser, Associate of Arts; Chloe D. Nagel, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Alex John Oldiges, Bachelor of Science in business administration and certificate in leadership; Paige Josephine Purdy, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude; Madison Nicole Schmidt, Bachelor of Science in human ecology; Jason Alexander Schultz, Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering;

New Bremen: Paige Elizabeth Rutschilling, Bachelor of Arts; Alyssa Marie Thieman, Bachelor of Science in business administration

Piqua: Katelynn Kristine Pence, Associate of Science

Russia: Megan Noelle Frazier, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene, Summa Cum Laude

Sidney: Noah Allen Burton, Bachelor of Arts; Lauren Renee DiLullo, Bachelor of Science in social work, Magna Cum Laude; Emilie Colleen Dotson, Bachelor of Science in education, Cum Laude; Jenna Juen Fields, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude; Brooke Leigh Gephart, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Madison Marie Hussey, Bachelor of Arts; Erin Jane Ivey, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Lauren Ann Larger, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Mitchell Lee Lindsey, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; Summer R. McLain, Master of Science; Lance Miller, Bachelor of Arts; Luke Mitchell Rees, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude; Sarah Madison Smith, Bachelor of Arts

Versailles: Heather Diana Albers, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene, Summa Cum Laude; Jerome Francis Bey, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science, Cum Laude, and Bachelor of Science in biomedical science with honors in medicine