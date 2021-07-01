Grant funds temporary pacemaker program

SIDNEY – According to the 2018 Community Health Needs Assessment, heart disease is a leading cause of death in Shelby County. Wilson Health is focused on improving the health and wellness of our community through enhanced Cardiology Services.

In February 2020, Wilson Health opened a Level II Cardiac Cath Lab. A Level II Cath Lab, is able to diagnose and treat acute blockages in the coronary arteries onsite which gives the community increased assess to potentially life-saving care.

With the expansion of cardiology services at Wilson Health the need for temporary pacemakers have increased. A temporary pacemaker is often used by patients coming through the emergency department. The temporary pacemaker can be utilized while a permanent pacemaker is implanted in the patient’s chest. Additionally, it can be used for patients undergoing cardiac balloon and/or stent placement.

Thanks to community support, Wilson Health Foundation recently received a grant for $7,500 from The Monarch Machine Tool Company Legacy Fund. These funds were used to purchase additional temporary pacemakers. Wilson Health is committed to delivering compassionate, quality care to their patients.

For information about donating to Wilson Health, call Wilson Health Foundation at 937-498-5540 or visit www.wilsonhealth.org/foundation.