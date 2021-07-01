Council adopts new parking regulations

SIDNEY — New parking regulations around Sidney Middle School were adopted during Monday’s Sidney City Council meeting. The changes are in response to resident complaints about parents blocking the street and driveways as they wait for their children to be dismissed from Sidney Middle School.

The ordinance prohibits parking on three roadways from 2 to 4 p.m. on days Sidney Middle School is in session. The roads are:

• Cherry Street between Fair Road and Center Avenue;

• The alley southeast of and parallel to Fair Road between Chase Avenue and Cherry Street, and ;

• Center Avenue between Fair Road and Grand Avenue.

Signs such as “No parking in alley” and No parking this side of street” will be added to the three locations.

Council also approved an ordinance which will increase the hourly pay rate for the chief probation officer. The position currently pays $28.12 per hour and will increase to $29.73 per hour. The increase was required due to a grant which was renewed July 1, 2021.

In other business, council:

• Adopted an ordinance accessing property owners for the removal of junk from their property.A total of 36 properties will be assessed a total of $11,175.42 for junk removal.

• Approved a rezoning request from MSGA Development for the land they are developing off St. Marys Avenue and Russell Road.

• Introduced an ordinance dealing with the economic development plan in connection with the proposed tax increment financing. The issue deals with the MSGA Development project. The matter will come back to council on July 12 for adoption.

• Approved a resolution adopting the Gearhart Road right-of-way dedication plan. The right-of-way should have been approved when the land for the new Shelby County Animal Shelter was annexed to the city of Sidney.

• Reappointed Don Goettemoeller to a new three-year term on the Revolving Loan Committee.

• reappointed Tom Ehler to a new five-year term to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Went into executive session to discuss negotiations or bargaining sessions and to discuss the employment of a public employee/official. No action was taken.

Council also discussed a proposal for the REVIVE (REnoVate, InVest, Energize) program. It is designed to incentivize the purchase and renovation of exisiting single family homes and homes originally constructed as single-family housing but had been converd to multiple-family housing and which will be restored to single-family home status.

