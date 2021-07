Jameson Lacy, 10, of Sidney, reacts to a crayfish he let his sister, Caroline Lacy, 13, put on his shoulder while they were out catching crayfish in Tawawa Creek on Thursday, July 1. Jameson and Caroline are the children of Melissa and Aaron Lacy.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News