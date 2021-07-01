Foot chase ends in arrest

A suspect is checked out by Anna rescue workers after a manhunt ended in his apprehension in Botkins on Thursday, July 1. Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass said that his department received a report of a man wandering around a bean field behind Budget Host Inn in Botkins. When Glass and another officer located the man he was on Budget Host Inn property. The man refused to answer any questions or comply with any requests. When the officers went in to physically detain the man he resisted. He was tased twice but was still able to run off through the soybean field and into a nearby wooded area. Jackson Center and Shelby County Sheriff K-9 units were brought in to search for the man in the woods. Eventually the man was located and chased out of the woods by the K-9’s who brought him down as he ran out of the woods and back into the soybean field.

The suspect is arrested in a bean field.

