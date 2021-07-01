Posted on by

Ribbon cut on Hammer & Stain Sidney



Hammer & Stain Sidney co-owner Amanda Davidson, center, of Sidney, talks during the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony for her business Hammer & Stain Sidney on Thursday, July 1. The store is located at 106 East Poplar Street. Standing left of Davidson is Hammer & Stain Sidney co-owner Allison Davis, of Maplewood. Hammer & Stain Sidney offers various workshops, primarily wood based projects like making wood signs with stencils and embellished with paint. Other projects include an upcoming potter that will oversee a pottery glazing workshop and a succulent workshop. To sign up for a workshop people can go to the website www.hammerandstainsidney.com.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

