125 years

July 2, 1986

The commissioners let the contract to construct a new iron bridge over the C.H. & D. railroad on Michigan street this week. The bridge is to have a 20-foot roadway and a six-foot walk on each side. The contract was let to the Bellefontaine Bridge and Iron Co. for $975. The old bridge will be removed to another point.

—————-

Louis Kah, Jr. has purchased the club house and fixtures of the Tawawa Fishing and Boating Club. He intends leasing it to picnic parties.

—————

John Patterson has sold the Wagner House barber shop to Charles Hans, who has been employed in the shop for over a year past.

—————

Miss Jessie Wilson has been engaged to sing in the Grace Church, one of the leading churches of New York City, for the summer.

100 years

July 2, 1921

At a special meeting of city council last evening an ordinance was passed appropriating funds with which to conduct city business for the next six months. Council also confirmed the following appointments to the board of health: Miss Edith Silver, five years; Clem A. Crusey, four years; Dr. C.R. Eshelman, three years; Mrs. J.E. Wells, two years, and Dr. M.F. Hussey, one year.

—————

The second band concert given on the east side of the public square last evening by the new Sidney band, directed by B.O. Worrell, drew an immense crowd. There were 30 members in the band and a special feature was the vocal solo by Dan Lyons.

75 years

July 2, 1946

Company K, local Ohio State Guard unit, will conduct a recruiting drive in Sidney, Saturday afternoon on the court house lawn in an effort to secure 25 new recruits to fill present vacancies and to build up a reserve strength. First Lt. Arthur Tremain will head the recruiting team.

—————

Members of the Sidney Kiwanis club heard an interesting account of personal experiences aboard a U.S. submarine during World War II, when they had as guest speaker for their weekly luncheon meeting Warrant Officer George Brown, recently discharged after 23 years service in the Navy. He was a member of the crew of the U.S.S. Swordfish.

50 years

July 2, 1971

Members of the Shelby County Traffic Safety Council met this week to elect officers and were donated a piece of land on County Road 25-A north to install another safety sign similar to the one on Fair road.

Elected president of the council was Charles Bertsch. Gerald White was elected first vice president, Carl Sharp, second vice president and Mrs. Lon Cooper, secretary-treasurer.

—————

Angus Pecoskie, of R.R. 1, Sidney, was named president of the newly-formed West Central Ohio Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Association at the initial meeting of the four-county group Tuesday night in Troy.

The association includes Shelby, Miami, Darke and Logan counties which formerly had county-wide associations.

25 years

July 2, 1996

There are law enforcement changes in personnel of note. The City of Sidney hired Michael Rosengarten as a new police officer. Rob Jamieson, 27 years old, has been hired as the new part-time park ranger. He is a reserve deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. He received his police training from the Mercer County Police Academy.

—————

Mike McRill, a sixth-grade teacher with the Sidney School system, gave a program to Sidney Noon Kiwanis. He spoke on motivational teaching. He explained how he teaches kids to develop an attitude of, “I need to know this.” He then motivates them to ask “Where do I find this information?” During the meeting, new members Ernie Vibbert and Libby Hill were introduced.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org