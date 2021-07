SIDNEY — Debbie Carder Mayes will be the featured guest speaker at the Shelby County Genealogical Society’s meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Shelby County Historical Society annex, 115 W. North St., Sidney.

Mayes will present “Two Times Two Equals Four Times…” and attendees will learn ways to use tools such as pedigree charts, family group sheets, and other forms to advance their research to extend family trees and learn more about ancestors.