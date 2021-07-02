These Insurance donates to foundation

FORT LORAMIE — In celebration of their 135th Anniversary, Ruese Insurance Group has been drawing a business client each month to choose a local nonprofit organization they would like to help out. Ruese Insurance is making donations to the chosen organizations on their behalf. Ruese Insurance Group consists of three offices: Ruese Insurance in Sidney, Ratermann Insurance in Fort Loramie and McColloch Baker Insurance in Piqua.

The June client winner was the Fort Loramie American Legion, who chose to make their donation to the Fort Loramie Education Foundation. A $250 donation was presented and allocated to the Fort Loramie American Legion’s scholarship.

The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has an active committee of volunteers who oversee the creation of new scholarships and funds benefiting Fort Loramie students. The committee accepts donations at any time throughout the year.

For information on the Fort Loramie Education Foundation and how to make a donation, view the website at www.loramie.k12.oh.us/FortLoramieEducationFoundation.aspx.