Wilson Health Emergency Department recognized

SIDNEY — Members of Wilson Health’s Emergency Department were recognized at a Sidney City Council meeting on June 28 for the outstanding medical care provided to a patient on April 28th.

These members included Dr. David Jackson, Dr. Angela Palitto, Stephanie Harris CNP, Dan Warren (RN), Gwen Morris (RN), Cherie Kiddder (RN), Holly Thornton (RN), Molly Watkins (RN), Julie Didier (RN), Maria Kielbaso (RN), Melinda Glass (Paramedic), Dave Lochard (Respiratory), Jane Dwenger (Respiratory), and Robin Eisert (Respiratory). Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services presented Wilson Health with a Certificate of Recognition which read:

“Wilson Health Emergency Department is hereby awarded this certificate of recognition who distinguished themselves on 28, April 2021 by exhibiting outstanding medical care and excellent team cohesion and continuity of care,” the certificate stated “The advanced care provided by the ED staff as an extension of the pre-hospital care rendered, was instrumental in the extremely favorable outcome for the patient. Professionalism and compassion were key hallmarks demonstrated by the staff that contributed to the patient suffering no lasting deficits. The actions of the ED staff were in the finest tradition of the Department of Fire & Emergency Services and the medical community.”