125 years

July 3, 1986

Sidney is soon to have a new carriage shop. Charles F. Yager has purchased the Thompson property on West avenue, where the old Thomas egg-packing house now stands and will build a carriage shop at that location. Work of tearing down the old packing house will commence next week. Mr. Yager expects to have the buildings completed and ready for occupancy by Oct. 1.

—————-

Jacob Eisenstein will next week open a saloon in the Goffena property on the south side of the square, now occupied by J.H. Bushmann. Mr. Bushmann will move to the Boss property on South street near the canal, where he will open a grocery and saloon.

100 years

July 3, 1921

Joseph, the eldest son of W.P. Collier and wife, had his right arm broken just above the wrist yesterday afternoon while cranking their Ford car at DeGraff, where the family had spent the afternoon.

—————

The Elks baseball team closed their long road trip yesterday dropping their second game in a row to Springfield 9 to 8. In a game the afternoon before at St. Marys they lost 3 to 2.

—————

The excessive heat during the past several days has caused considerable damage to paved streets at several places in the city. At the corner of Court street and Main avenue, the paving on Court street has buckled all the way across the intersection. The street was blocked off and repairs started this morning. A large section of paving on the concrete bridge over the canal also buckled.

—————

Capt. Ferd Edgar of Company I received orders today for the local national guard unit to go into camp at Camp Perry on July 23. It will be in camp for 15 days.

75 years

July 3, 1946

The Sidney automobile dealers have agreed among themselves that for the benefit of the public they will make no unwarranted increases in prices and continue to price their services and merchandise as always. The action was taken at a meeting of the association yesterday afternoon at the Nevergall show room.

—————

New officers were elected when members of the Rural Gardeners met yesterday with Mrs. David Campbell. Mrs. Oscar Swiger was named president; Mrs. Campbell, vice president; Mrs. William Joslin Jr., program chairman, and Mrs. Warren Hardin, secretary-treasurer.

—————

Roger J. Stauffer, superintendent of schools at New Knoxville, advises that the cooperative cannery at New Knoxville will operate this year. It will be open on Tuesday and Friday of each week. Last year, the cannery processed 11,000 cans of food, serving 150 families.

—————

Miss Patricia O’Brien, filed secretary with the American Red Cross, overseas for a year, has arrived back on the west coast, and expects to be released from service in the near future, according to a message to Mrs. W.H. Persinger.

50 years

July 3, 1971

Mr. and Mrs. James D. Knott of Anna, are in San Francisco, Calif., this week attending the Kiwanis International Convention being held at the Civic auditorium.

Knott is a member of the Anna Kiwanis Club.

—————

Jill Worl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Dee Worl, R.R. 2, Sidney, won the state miniature queen title at the World Twirling Association state contest held June 26 at North Baltimore, Ohio.

Jill is a student of Mrs. John Hespe. She will begin the first grade at Hardin Elementary this fall.

—————

Susan Richard, an Anna high school senior, will be among 1600 delegates attending the 1971 national meeting of Future Homemakers of America, July 12-15 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Susan, the state FHA parliamentarian, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Richard, R.R. 4, Sidney. Miss Richard’s role as parliamentarian marks the second consecutive year that an Anna student has held a state FHA office.

25 years

July 3, 1996

The Sidney Municipal Court has just launched a new domestic violence program. Judge Donald Luce conducted a meeting at which the basis for the program was explained the requirements of the program explained. It will include using teams of mediators to meet with the parties in order to prevent future incidents. Victims may obtain a temporary protection order if they desire, prosecutor Tonya Thieman explained. A change in Ohio law now requires the law enforcement personnel to determine the “primary aggressor.” Local statistics show a dramatic increase in domestic abuse filings.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

