Kiwanis celebrates 100th anniversary

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney has been providing service to Sidney and Shelby County for over 100 years. The club was chartered on Nov. 24, 1920. The club had planned on having a celebration in 2029 but the pandemic prevented them from doing so.

“We now plan to have our 100th Anniversary Celebration Banquet on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club. A social hour will start at 6 p.m. with a dinner and program to begin at 6:30,” said John Coffield, 100th anniversary committee chairman.

“We would like to share our 100 years of service with the general public and everyone is welcome to attend. The cost of the event is $25 and includes dinner and a small gift. We ask that you extend us the courtesy of letting us know if you plan to attend,” said Coffield.

Anyone planning to attend should give their reservations to Coffield by calling 937-710-4944 or emailing him at johncoffield@yahoo.com.

“So if Kiwanis has touched your life in anyway, or if you just want to show your support, please join us for this special evening,” said Coffield. “This is also a great opportunity for all former members to stop by and renew acquaintances.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Sidney Kiwanis meets at noon every Wednesday at the Sidney Moose Lodge. The club is always looking for new members who want to serve their community. Feel free to contact Coffield (937-710-4944; johncoffield@yahoo.com), any club member or stop by a meeting to enjoy the fun and fellowship of this organization.