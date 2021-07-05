Celebrating the 4th with a bang

Dakota Parsons, 7, of Sidney, plays with a sparkler near the Sidney High School tennis courts as she waits for the City of Sidney 4th of July fireworks display to begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Dakota is the daughter of Bethany Kennedy and George Cash.

People watch the City of Sidney fireworks display from the comfort of lawn chairs near the Sidney Memorial Stadium on Sunday, July 4. The fireworks started at 10 p.m..

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

