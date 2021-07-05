One fatality in chain reaction crash

A Tacoma pickup, left, sits upside down in front of a damaged semi trailer in the south bound lane of I-75 just north of the Botkins exit on Monday, July 5. A car crashed into the back of the semi trailer and caught fire resulting in at least one fatality. A car was wedged under another semi trailer nearby. The Ohio State Highway Patrol believes there were two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles that were caused by a slow down that began due to a third crash that happened farther south on I-75. There were also numerous injuries.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News