Fun times at Liberty Days

2021 Miss Independence Ava Grudich, left, 18, daughter of Chris and Jenny Grudich was crowned on Friday, July 2, and 2021 Little Miss Independence Kinley Pleiman, right, 6, of Fort Laramie, daughter of Jordan and Mallory Pleiman, was crowned on Saturday, July 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4117.jpg 2021 Miss Independence Ava Grudich, left, 18, daughter of Chris and Jenny Grudich was crowned on Friday, July 2, and 2021 Little Miss Independence Kinley Pleiman, right, 6, of Fort Laramie, daughter of Jordan and Mallory Pleiman, was crowned on Saturday, July 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4493.jpg Kip Ruhenkamp, 10, of Fort Loramie, pours water onto his head to cool off after participating in a Fort Loramie Liberty Days dodgeball contest on Sunday, July 4. Kip is the son of Randy and Valerie Ruhenkamp. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_3730.jpg Emily Seger, left, 4, plays the cake wheel with her mom, Julie Seger, both of Fort Loramie, at Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Saturday, July 3. Emily is also the daughter of Clint Seger. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_3765.jpg Presley Stricker, left, 11, of Minster, daughter of Erin and Eric Stricker, 11, and Karter Hillard, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Kevin Hillard and Jaqlyn Willoughby , share a funnel cake at Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Saturday, July 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_3796.jpg Luke Holthaus, 14, of Fort Loramie, son of Jeff and Lisa Holthaus, places turtles on a track for one of the turtle races held by Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4013.jpg Faith Cisco, left, and Taira Greve, both of Fort Loramie, dance to Karma’s Pawn at Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Saturday, July 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4174.jpg Bart Brandewie, of Fort Loramie, writes down the number assigned to the person who won a 2021 Jeep Wrangler in the first annual Fort Loramie Long Shot Raffle at Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Saturday, July 3. The raffle is a fundraiser by the Fort Loramie Athletic Boosters. Tickets were limited to 2150 at a cost of $100 each. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN070821LibertyDays.jpg Piper Barga, 2, of Fort Loramie, dances to some AC/DC music with her princess balloon at Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Saturday, July 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4388.jpg Jocelyn Roberts, 6, of Fort Loramie, daughter of John and Amelia Roberts, takes a spin on a ride at Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Sunday, July 4. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cooper Barhorst, 9, of Fort Loramie, competes in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days dodgeball competition on Sunday, July 4. Cooper is the son of Nate and Ash Barhorst.