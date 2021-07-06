125 years

July 6, 1986

The Fourth of July was celebrated at Quincy by a grand picnic at Riverside Park. Special trains were run from Bellefontaine, Springfield and Lima and all the trains brought large crowds. Music was furnished by the Quincy band. There were at least 5,000 people at the park and the town was full of people all day.

—————-

E.L. Hoskins and Peter Goffena left this morning for Chicago to attend the Democratic National Convention and John Loughlin will leave this evening for the same purpose.

—————

An effort is being made to organize an Elks lodge in this city by a number of our citizens. Already a charter list of 18 persons has been secured. F.D. Reed and Charles O. Dickas, who are already members of the Elks order, are doing all they can for the prospective new lodge.

100 years

July 6, 1921

The Flag Tournament played at the country club over the Fourth was without doubt the most interesting of the season. The prize winners were H.L. Rice, first; D.F. Mills, second; J.C. Carothers, third. The only thing lacking to complete the day’s enjoyment was the absence of a swimming pool. Members hope this will be the next addition to the country club.

—————

D.M. Lampson, of the Robert Morton Pipe Organ Co., of Chicago, Ill., is in the city installing the pipe organ at the new Majestic theatre.

—————

The second annual homecoming of the Port Jefferson Girls was held at the home of Mrs. Elizabeth Winget. Nine members answered the roll call and there were letters from a number of others. Mrs. A.W. Hobby was elected president; Mrs. William Herancourt, vice president; Mrs. Lorena – Nettleship, secretary, and Mrs. Fred Ogden, treasurer.

75 years

July 6, 1946

Joseph E. Belser, of Bellefontaine, has joined the staff of the Bennett Insurance company, and will be actively associated with the firm as a salesman in the life, health and accident policy department. A World War II veteran, he served with the Air Transport Command.

—————

The youth of Sidney went “all out” for the initial session of the local Red Cross “learn to swim” campaign this morning with a grand total of 148 registering for the special classes at the city pool. In charge of the instructing are Don Dillion, Sara Bess Loudenback, and Mrs. Frank Warbington.

50 years

July 6, 1971

RUSSELLS POINT – Police and youths tangled in this Indian Lake resort area during the Fourth of July weekend in what has become a yearly occurrence.

This time, some 80 persons were arrested, most of whom remained in jail pending hearings today, but damage and injuries were kept to a minimum.

Officers from surrounding communities including Shelby County aided the local law enforcement group.

—————

Every once in a while someone sticks their head in the door and asks for help in getting a job. That’s because they think it’s the employment service office.

Actually, it’s the new location of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber made its move Wednesday from 319 South Ohio avenue to the corner of Court street and South Ohio avenue. It’s just a block from the old office. George Sponseller is the executive vice president of the chamber. Sponseller said the new quarters will increase the chamber’s efficiency, enabling them to give better service to members and the public.

25 years

July 6, 199

6

Long time Sidney police officer Mike Krueger will be retiring. Mike has served the city for more than 23 years. He stated, he enjoyed his job “for the most part.” He pointed out 95% of the people are decent and the other 5% are those “we deal with 95% of the time.” He will be moving to North Carolina where he will be in the charter boat business and then just play golf. Krueger turned to police work after he served in Vietnam and lost a brother there.

—————

The Jackson Center Methodist Church will be getting a new pastor. He will be Rev. Jackie Leigh. Rev. Leigh is 52 years old and has been in the ministry for about 30 years, serving churches all over Ohio and Kentucky. He replaces Glen Herman, who was transferred to a church in Ironton.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

