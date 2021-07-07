125 years

July 7, 1896

The members of the Valley City Cycling Club will make a pleasure ride over the city tomorrow evening. The members of the Junior Cycle club and all bicycle riders in Sidney, both ladies and gentlemen are invited to join in making the ride. Those expecting to go will meet at the Valley City Cycling Club rooms at 6:30 p.m.

—————-

Maplewood Lodge No. 701, Knights of Pythias, was instituted at Maplewood yesterday. It was a big day for the residents of that village. More than 150 Knights were present. With the lodge room not large enough to accommodate the crowd present, the work was done in the school hall.

100 years

July 7, 1921

The first day of the Sidney Chautauqua, when it opened yesterday afternoon at the big tent, made a splendid impression on the people present and there was a good attendance for the opening sessions in the afternoon and evening. Some 150 children were present for the first session of the Junior Chautauqua.

—————

William Ginn, proprietor of Evergreen Lake, advises that the report he had sold the place is incorrect. He says he had offers from parties desiring to purchase the place, but he is not giving much thought to disposing of it.

————-

Jacob Solomon expects to visit his former home at Gorad, Lithuania, this summer, for a few months. He will be accompanied by Mrs. Solomon and their two smaller children. It is 23 years since Mr. Solomon came to this country and he has not been back since.

75 years

July 7, 1946

Damage in excess of $12,000 was caused when fire destroyed the large barn, machine shed, hog house, and a large quantity of hay and much farm equipment at the Henry Gruebmeyer farm west of Botkins early this morning. The fire was discovered about 12:30 a.m. while the Gruebmeyer family was away. Firemen from Botkins, New Knoxville, New Bremen and Kettlersville fought the blaze.

—————

Dogs in Sidney and Shelby county are to be placed under quarantine it was announced today by the Shelby County Health department. The action, which will be in effect for six months, is being taken because of the large number of dog bites reported and the death of several cows and dogs under suspicious circumstances.

50 years

July 7, 1971

Barbara Waltz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald H. Waltz of 506 South Main avenue, has received her master of arts degree in physical education from San Diego State College in California. She is a graduate of Sidney High School and Bowling Green State University.

Miss Waltz will visit her parents this summer before she leaves for Sydney, Australia, where she has accepted a high school teaching position.

—————

Pie and cake winners in Shelby county’s bake-a-rama contest were announced by Robert Allinger, Dayton Power and Light district manager. He presented $50 checks to Mrs. Robert Reck of Houston and Mrs. Edward J. Rosengarten.

Mrs. Reck baked an apple walnut crumb pie while Mrs. Rosengarten of Fort Loramie baked a rolled oats cake. Both will compete at the Ohio State Fair in September for an additional $1,000 award in the state contest.

25 years

July 7, 1996

The discussions are ongoing about setting up a senior center in Sidney. City Manager Mike Morton believes the center needs to be an umbrella organization for all the seniors in the area. Y director Dennis Ruble indicated he would fold his program into the senior one being discussed if it were an “umbrella group.” If it is set up, the United Way and the commissioners would financially support it.

—————

The 17th annual country concert if just around the corner. It will be July 11-13, announced Mike Barhorst. Spectators are expected from 27 states. 17 top country performers will be there over the three day event. The total benefit to the local economy is estimated to be over a million dollars.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

