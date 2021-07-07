125 Years

July 1, 1896

The annual banquet of the alumni association of Holy Angels school was held at the home of Miss Ella Collins on Highland avenue last evening. Miss Minnie Hennessey extended the welcome to the new members and Harry Collins responded on behalf of the graduating class. The alumni association will be given a reception by Hugh Doorley and wife at their home on South Main avenue tomorrow evening.

The “All-Day Sucker” contest which took place at Hickok’s fruit and confectionery store last evening was witnessed by a large crowd. There were nine contestants. First prize was won by Ed Wooley; second, by Mark Hamilton, and third, by Othner Rieck.

100 Years

July 1, 1921

At the re-organization meeting of the American Legion last evening, the following officers were elected: Dr. Cyril Hussey, post commander; Peter Cardone, vice commander; Wallace McClure, adjutant; J.A. Graham, finance officer; Voress Loudenback, historian; Rev. W.B. Love, chaplain. The commander appointed Loudenback chairman of a committee whose purpose is to find a home for the organization.

Messrs. Jack Belshow, Ralph Tennery, Jay Brown, Robert Roth, Roy Bland, William Toy, Huey McClellan, and Bernard Vorhees motored to Evergreen lake yesterday afternoon in the Campbell company truck and enjoyed a picnic party.

75 Years

July 1, 1946

Vice Admiral W.H.P. Blandy led a segment of his Operation Crossroads forces into radioactive Bikini lagoon today and found 36 ships sunk or damaged by the awesome detonation of the world’s fourth atomic bomb. Within two hours after the explosion of man’s deadliest weapon at 30 seconds after 9 o’clock this morning Bikini time (5:00.30 p.m. yesterday est.) the first manned surface craft moved cautiously into the fire-and-smoke-filled lagoon.

Dorsey Nevergall, Sidney automobile dealer and manager of the Moose Country club golf course, today holds the Ohio Moose golf championship. Nevergall annexed the title for the second straight year yesterday at Columbus with a 36-hole score of 149.

50 Years

July 1, 1971

Fourteen young women will compete Sunday evening for the title of Miss Independence at Fort Loramie’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic.

The girls, all high school students sponsored by school or other organizations, include: Kathy Alexander, Joyce Bender, Lucy Boerger, Lynn Gast, Marge Grilliot, Tina Laughlin, Vicki Pitsenbarger, Barb Quinter, Janice Schwartz, Carol Simonds, Gail Stueve, Beverly Tucker, Gayle Wagner and Christine Wuebker.

Sidney has received approval from state and federal agencies for a $6,510 grant toward the purchase of a new ambulance or rescue vehicle for the city fire department.

City Manager Leo Nelson said that the new vehicle, a specially modified van, is expected to cost about $13,000. Council will be asked to authorize bids on the vehicle Monday. Sidney Fire Chief Vernon L.R. Millhoff and Nelson have worked on the ambulance program here for more than a year.

25 Years

July 1, 1996

The Sidney- Shelby County Black Achievers Scholarship committee announced its winners in this, its 10th year of existence. They are, Riana Williams, receiving a $3,000 James Humphrey scholarship, Sandra Klanderud, receiving a $2,000 Humphrey scholarship, Donita Harger, receiving a $1,000 Black Achievers scholarship, Bradley Stockton, receiving a $1,000 Black Achievers scholarship, Vivian Amiewalen receiving a $500 Black Achievers scholarship, Carmen Haynes, receiving the same award and Brandi Murphy, a $500 Black Achievers scholarship.

A new Ohio felony sentencing law went into effect today. It made a number of changes to the law, including reducing the number of felonies from 12 to 5, doubled the fines in all categories and encourages the wages of defendants to be seized in payment, increased the mandatory jail time for drive-by shootings and shootings with an automatic weapon, and allows prosecutors to use juvenile records in adult cases.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

